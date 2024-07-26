ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 325.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $20,398,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 91.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 129,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62,116 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Trading Down 3.2 %

ACMR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

