ProShare Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

