ProShare Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ODP during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ODP Stock Performance
Shares of ODP stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $58.98.
ODP Company Profile
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
