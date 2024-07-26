ProShare Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.13.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

