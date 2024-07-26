ProShare Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

