ProShare Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 174.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after acquiring an additional 118,106 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 90,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $313.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.33. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $335.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPT

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.