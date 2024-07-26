ProShare Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in NOV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NOV by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in NOV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NOV by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NOV by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $18.67 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV Increases Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

