ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Acushnet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE GOLF opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Acushnet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.