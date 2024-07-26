ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,284.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 122,096 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 235,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush cut shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

