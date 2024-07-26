ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,566,809.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,982 shares of company stock worth $1,621,029 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE PD opened at $20.96 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on PagerDuty

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.