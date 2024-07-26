ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of KURA stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Insider Activity

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

