ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

VOYA stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

