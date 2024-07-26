ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hawaiian by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

HA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 301.69%. The business had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.17) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

