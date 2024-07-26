ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

