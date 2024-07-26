ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,526,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $22,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $21,669,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 79,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $299.65 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $304.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.76 and a 200 day moving average of $239.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.