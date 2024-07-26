ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 86,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SATS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Price Performance

NASDAQ SATS opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.