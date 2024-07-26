ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 86.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

