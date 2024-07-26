ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.