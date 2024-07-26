ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

SMTC opened at $28.91 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. Analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

