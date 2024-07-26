ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 3,532.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 320,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 78,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 7,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 71,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $72.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $464,514.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,212.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,610 shares of company stock worth $4,678,243 in the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

