ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after buying an additional 480,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $11,786,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 800,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of CENTA opened at $33.51 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

