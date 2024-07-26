ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,758 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,510,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.21%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

