ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.52 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

