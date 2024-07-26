ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 634 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 275,212 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3,368.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth about $2,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYT opened at $53.39 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

