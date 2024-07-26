ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.38 and a 52 week high of $330.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.16, for a total transaction of $1,685,342.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,662,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,850,679. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

