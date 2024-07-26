ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Landstar System by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Landstar System by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $189.92 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.76 and a 200-day moving average of $184.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.