ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $134.48

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.48, but opened at $128.86. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $126.32, with a volume of 122,475 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $4,399,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $767,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

