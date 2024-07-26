Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.55, but opened at $71.00. Prosperity Bancshares shares last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 42,255 shares traded.

The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PB shares. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,551,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 187,472 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,207,000 after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

