PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $150.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $131.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Shares of PHM opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 94.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

