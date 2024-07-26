PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.
PulteGroup Price Performance
PHM stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on PHM
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PulteGroup
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.