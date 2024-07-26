PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.