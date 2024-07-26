Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.92 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$232,211.50. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

