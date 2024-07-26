Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 781.8% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 624,316 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TC Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 278,886 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $111,587,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 29,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 308,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

