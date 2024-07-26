Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of WBD opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,869 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

