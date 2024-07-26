Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $140.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23.0% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 753,237 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 850,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 594,333 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 174.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.66%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

