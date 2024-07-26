Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Roth Capital

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

