Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Qualys by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Qualys by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,365,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $144.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.07 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.88.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,027 shares of company stock worth $4,216,326. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.