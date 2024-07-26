Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 488.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Rayonier by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93,768 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 822,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after acquiring an additional 177,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

