RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.71.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC opened at $287.66 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $309.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

