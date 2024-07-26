Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,409,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,193,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Scotiabank cut their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

