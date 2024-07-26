Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 959.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 157,722 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 247,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 148,656 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE RTO opened at $30.53 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.