Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Pedro A. Bryant Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

