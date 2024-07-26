Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Pedro A. Bryant Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Republic Bancorp Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $69.00.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.41%.
Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
