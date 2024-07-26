Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

