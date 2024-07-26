Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.89. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 2,116,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,671 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 796,503 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,760,000 after buying an additional 740,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

