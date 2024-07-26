ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RMD opened at $208.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.20.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

