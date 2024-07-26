Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu Sells 11,650 Shares

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Resources Connection Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RGP stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 883.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

