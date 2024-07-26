Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $265,703.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $973,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

