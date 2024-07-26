RLI (NYSE:RLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.50.

RLI Stock Up 0.8 %

RLI stock opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in RLI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in RLI by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

