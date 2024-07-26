Robert I. Kauffman Sells 6,669 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $74,159.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,437,284 shares in the company, valued at $60,462,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.86 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hagerty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth $3,473,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.