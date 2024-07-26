Robert Randolph Morse Sells 25,823 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $213,297.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,605,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,517,572.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Randolph Morse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $208,547.13.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $954.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.65.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 181.2% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 504,812 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,261,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 206,840 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth $966,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

