Robert W. Baird Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $170.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.45.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.95. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

